When renting a home in the United States, it is essential to know what rights tenants have when the owner decides they must leave the property.

As a general rule, it is emphasized that it is important to go to court in the event of receiving an eviction lawsuit, since authorities explain that doing so is one of the alternatives for the measure not to be applied.

According to what was stated by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), there are provisions that protect certain people from being evicted, so they could remain in their home even in the face of these situations.

Tenants will be able to stay in their home, despite the owner’s opposition

According to what was stated by the official information, members of the armed forces who pay a monthly rent of less than USD 4,214.28 cannot be evicted from their residential home while they are performing military service . The same rule applies to their dependents.

They also cannot have garnishments imposed as part of rent payment unless there is a court order against the person.

On the other hand, within the special protections available to this group, it is explained that they are allowed to suspend a court eviction if the landlord files a lawsuit.

“If the landlord requests your eviction in court, you and your dependents can suspend the eviction for up to 90 days if you request it. The court may also order the suspension on its own, without a request," CFPB details.

In the face of an eviction lawsuit, members of the armed forces must contact their Legal Assistance Office.

What steps to take when receiving an eviction lawsuit

When receiving the lawsuit, one of the rights tenants have been to submit a written response explaining to the court why the eviction should not take place.

It is important to detail what the situation is and list the measures that have been taken to find help. It is also recommended to describe what the landlord did or did not do to obtain assistance funds for rent.

The authorities’ advice is to contact the court clerk to ask specifically about your case and find out what the best course of action is and what rights protect you.

If help paying rent or utilities was requested and you are still waiting for the decision, it is essential to include it in the response.