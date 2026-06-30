The United States presented the “patriot passport”, a new commemorative passport with Donald Trump’s portrait that will be issued for a limited time to celebrate the 250 years of independence. It will serve to enter and leave the country like any standard document, but it will only be available at one office and while supplies last.

The White House released the images and the State Department confirmed that the special edition will be issued at the Washington Passport Agency, in the capital, starting July 6, 2026. According to reports, between 25,000 and 30,000 units would be issued.

How much does the new United States patriot passport cost?

The commemorative version does not have a special price: the same fees as for any U.S. passport are charged. The final cost depends on whether it is a first-time application or a renewal.

According to the State Department, the fees in effect since April 2026 are the following:

First time (adult booklet): $165 total ($130 application + $35 execution).

Adult renewal: $130.

Expedited service (optional): an additional $60.

Who can get the patriot passport to enter and leave the country?

Only those who apply for their passport in person at the Washington Passport Agency, while supplies last, will receive it. Those who apply online, by mail, or at consulates and other agencies will receive the standard booklet.

The document retains the same validity and security as a common passport. To access the commemorative edition, the State Department set these conditions: