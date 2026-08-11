The U.S. Department of State states that foreigners who wish to enter the country must present a valid passport and a U.S. visa stamped in it, in addition to meeting other requirements.

However, to leave the United States, a series of rules must also be followed, such as meeting the required passport validity and properly processing the permits of the destination country.

The United States prohibits entry and exit for all citizens and foreigners: What are the entry requirements?

Foreigners who wish to enter the United States will need to have:

Valid passport with at least six months of validity remaining.

Apply for a U.S. visa that matches the purpose of the trip or an ESTA authorization.

In certain cases, the officers of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) may also ask for a return ticket or onward travel ticket, and proof of lodging and financial means to cover the stay.

Renewing a passport in the United States

On the other hand, citizens who wish to travel abroad and do not meet the six-month rule, must renew their passport or request a new one, unless they meet the requirements to qualify for renewal.

Be 25 years old or older.

Be physically in the United States or in a U.S. territory when submitting the application.

Have the passport you wish to renew with you.

The passport must not be damaged or reported lost or stolen.

It must have been issued with a 10-year validity.

It must expire within the next year or have expired less than five years ago.

Do not request changes to name, sex, or other personal data.

Online

Go to the official renewal portal and fill out the requested information. Upload a digital photograph that meets the standards set by the Department of State and pay the corresponding fees according to the procedure.

You do not need to send your previous passport, but you should know that it is canceled and can no longer be used for travel.

By mail

Open the official Form Filler and complete Form DS-82, and then print it, sign it, and enter the corresponding date.

Attach the passport you want to renew, a passport photo that meets the requirements, and pay the corresponding fees.

Request a new one

Those who cannot renew it must complete Form DS-11, print it, and do not sign it until you bring the documents to the office and the agent tells you to.

Some proof of citizenship must be presented, such as:

Birth certificate issued in the United States.

Previous U.S. passport, complete and in good condition.

Consular Report of Birth Abroad.

Certificate of Naturalization or Citizenship.

Find an authorized acceptance office, check whether an appointment is required, and show up with:

Unsigned DS-11.

Original proof of citizenship and photocopy.

Identification and photocopy.

Photograph.

Corresponding payments.

Apply for a visa to enter the United States

To apply for a U.S. visa, you must:

Complete Form DS-160 online. Save and print the DS-160 confirmation page. Create an account in the official visa appointment system. Pay the corresponding application fee. Schedule the appointment at the Application Support Center (ASC). Attend with the valid passport, the DS-160 confirmation, the payment receipt, and the requested supporting documents that can prove the purpose of the trip and ties to your home country.

Wait for the application decision and receive the passport with the visa stamped in it.