The United States is keeping open an application for young people who want to take part in a community service program that offers housing, food, and financial assistance for approximately 10 months.

This is FEMA Corps, an initiative developed by AmeriCorps NCCC in collaboration with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which makes it possible to gain experience while carrying out disaster preparedness, response, and recovery tasks.

Who can apply for the FEMA Corps program?

According to AmeriCorps on its official website, young people interested in participating as volunteers must meet certain requirements:

Be between 18 and 24 years old.

Be U.S. citizens.

Be available to perform full-time service for approximately 10 months, including travel across different regions of the country.

Pass an initial drug screening test upon entering the program.

The application also includes team leader positions, intended for people aged 18 or older, with no maximum age limit.

Participants work in teams and collaborate with FEMA staff on administrative and operational tasks related to emergency management.

What benefits do participating young people receive?

The program offers different benefits to cover basic expenses during the service period.

These include:

Housing and meals during the program.

A limited stipend for personal expenses.

Limited medical coverage.

Transportation related to program activities.

Training in leadership, teamwork, and emergency management.

In addition, those who successfully complete the service may receive an educational benefit of more than US$7,300, which can be used for future studies or to pay certain student loans.

Until when is enrollment open, and how do you sign up?

According to the calendar published by AmeriCorps, applications to participate as a volunteer in FEMA Corps can be submitted until October 19, 2026.

The start of the program for these participants is scheduled for February 2027, although the dates may change.

To enroll, interested people must go to the My AmeriCorps portal, create a profile, complete the requested information, and submit their application.

The process includes information about the candidate’s motivations, skills, and experience, in addition to two professional references.