Dual nationals must keep in mind a highly important aspect when entering or leaving the United States: always use their American passport.

Taking this regulation into account is essential, since it must also be considered that this international identification is up to date and in excellent physical condition to avoid any kind of delay or issue with entry and exit.

The passport requirement that all dual nationals must meet

In Section 215 of the Immigration and Nationality Act (8 U.S.C. 1185) it is clearly stated that both the entry and exit of U.S. citizens in U.S. territory must be only with a passport of this nationality, regardless of whether they have another one.

Along those lines, it is also important to consider that the passport must remain valid in order to be considered valid and, depending on the destination, it may also be required to have 6 extra months of validity counting from the moment the trip would end.

Important information about the American passport that all citizens should know

The validity of the American passport varies depending on the age of the applicant, being 5 years for those under 16 and for those older than that up to 10 years.

How to apply for an American passport from scratch to travel internationally without issues

All the documentation needed to process this credential must be delivered to an authorized passport acceptance center and, in that context, the applicant will have to