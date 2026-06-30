Most tourists planning to visit the United States must, unless they have an exception, arrange their U.S. visa in advance. Although this document does not absolutely guarantee approval to enter the country, having it is mandatory to access the U.S. port of entry

In this context, the State Department notifies all travelers on its official website about the importance of maintaining the integrity of the visa pages in the passport, since significant damage is sufficient reason for that permit to be considered invalid, regardless of its expiration date.

The United States will revoke the U.S. visa of those who show their damaged passport to the authorities

According to what the authorities have stated, visas that are not physically present in the traveler’s passport where they were issued or that show severe damage will automatically lose their validity.

“If your visa has suffered any kind of damage, you will have to apply again for a new one at a U.S. embassy or consulate abroad,” it states.

One example of this situation is that the visa page suffers a tear or an attempt is made to remove this document when the passport in which it is located has expired so that it can be placed in the new booklet. This practice is completely prohibited.

The guidance for those who have a new passport while the previous one still contains a valid visa is to travel with both documents until a new visa is issued in the current passport.

Crucial information that is essential to know about these U.S. visas

The U.S. visa must be used exclusively for its intended purpose, since carrying out activities that are outside the permissions it covers could put its validity at risk.

Additionally, meeting the established entry and exit deadlines is essential to maintain the document’s validity and allow its future use, since if these deadlines are exceeded, the visa is voided, as its holder will be out of status. In such situations, it will no longer be valid for travel.