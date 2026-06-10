The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced in early June that several hiring events will be held across the country during the month in order to recruit new talent for key positions such as customer service representatives and tax examination agents.

The goal of this type of event is to improve service quality to ensure compliance with tax obligations and transparency in tax returns.

The United States announced mass hiring events: What types of positions will be available?

At these events, you will be able to apply for two types of positions. According to the official IRS statement, the agency is looking for candidates who are committed to public service.

One of the positions will be for Customer Service Representatives, who are responsible for researching various programs and computer resources to provide assistance to taxpayers by phone.

On the other hand, Tax Examination Technicians are also being sought, who will be responsible for analyzing and resolving tax processing issues, adjusting taxpayers’ accounts, and responding to their inquiries about the preparation of the corresponding tax returns.

These positions will not require prior experience, since the IRS training programs prepare new hires to do their jobs correctly.

Customer Service Representative

The position involves conducting interviews and investigations with taxpayers and third parties (such as accountants, lawyers, and other professionals) to obtain, analyze, and verify personal, financial, and tax information.

The role requires evaluating complex situations, detecting possible omissions or irregularities, advising on the best way to comply with the corresponding obligations, and determining whether the errors found are the result of unintentional mistakes or fraudulent conduct.

In addition, it also involves analyzing documentation and background information to resolve inquiries, provide guidance, and ensure compliance with applicable rules and regulations.

Administrative Employee

The duties of the position include managing records and files in computer systems, controlling inventories and workloads, recording staff attendance, handling correspondence, and preparing periodic production and performance reports.

In addition, the position involves reviewing tax forms (such as W-2s and tax returns) to detect possible irregularities that should be referred for criminal investigations, as well as keeping the documentation and reports required by the organization up to date.

Tax Examination Technician

The position is focused on tax administration and enforcement. Duties include investigating and analyzing tax information from different sources, reviewing tax returns and verifying the accuracy of taxpayers’ accounts, making the necessary adjustments when errors or inconsistencies are detected.

It involves evaluating requests related to tax benefits such as the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), the Child Tax Credit (CTC), the Additional Child Tax Credit, and the American Opportunity Credit, identifying cases that require priority processing.

It is also responsible for ensuring compliance with tax obligations, verifying that taxpayers file their returns and pay the corresponding taxes.

According to the schedule set out on the official IRS page, different events will be offered and not all of them will allow applications for all available positions, so it is recommended to review the openings and go to the correct event: