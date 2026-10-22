In the United States, the Department of State is responsible for issuing passports to all citizens and offers several alternatives to complete this process, depending on each applicant’s eligibility and preferences: in person, by mail, or online.

Although this last option is one of the most practical, certain requirements must be met in order to access the online process, which are not only related to documents but also to the applicant’s age, which cannot be under 25.

Renewing a U.S. passport online: those under 25 cannot do it

To be eligible to renew the American passport online, it is necessary:

The passport to be updated is or was valid for 10 years

It is due to expire in 1 year or that it expired less than 5 years ago

The applicant is 25 years old or older

They are not changing their personal information such as name or sex

They will not travel for at least 6 weeks from the date they submit the application

Be in a U.S. state or territory at the time of submitting the application

The passport is not damaged, mutilated, or reported as lost or stolen

Once the application is submitted, the American international ID being renewed will be canceled and cannot be used to travel outside the country.

What documents are needed before being able to carry out this online process?

If all the requirements to renew online are met, it will be necessary to have:

The old passport to be renewed

A credit or debit card to pay the renewal fees

A digital passport-size photo

Basic personal information, such as social security number and emergency contact

The process can be started from the access shared by the agency.

Does an expired passport have any use once it has been canceled?

The authorities explain that expired passports can still be used as proof of citizenship, so those who renew under this option do not need to hand in their copy.