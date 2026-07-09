Squirrels are among the most familiar wild animals in North America. Whether they’re darting across a backyard, climbing trees in a neighborhood park, or searching for food, these agile rodents are a common sight throughout the year. But have you ever wondered how long squirrels live?

The answer depends on several factors, including the squirrel species, habitat, predators, and whether the animal lives in the wild or in captivity. While some squirrels survive only a few years, others can live for more than a decade under the right conditions.

How Long Do Squirrels Live in the Wild?

The lifespan of a squirrel varies significantly from one species to another. Among the most common species in the United States, the Eastern gray squirrel typically lives around six years in the wild. In ideal conditions, with plenty of food, water, and shelter, some individuals have been known to reach 12 years of age.

Other squirrel species have different average lifespans:

Red squirrels: approximately 4 to 5 years .

Fox squirrels: usually 3 to 4 years , although some can live up to 7 years .

Ground squirrels: generally have a lifespan similar to fox squirrels.

Southern flying squirrels: around 3 to 5 years .

Northern flying squirrels: approximately 4 to 6 years.

Why Do Many Squirrels Die Young?

Although adult squirrels can live for several years, reaching adulthood is one of the biggest challenges they face. Many young squirrels do not survive their first year in the wild.

For example, experts estimate that only about 25% of gray squirrels survive their first year. Those that do have a much better chance of continuing to adulthood, with survival rates improving considerably after that milestone.

What Affects a Squirrel’s Lifespan?

Several natural and human-related factors influence how long squirrels live.

One of the biggest threats comes from predators, including:

Hawks and owls

Foxes

Coyotes

Snakes, especially for baby squirrels

Squirrels also face risks from starvation, disease, injuries caused by territorial disputes, and harsh weather conditions.

Human activity creates additional dangers. Vehicle collisions are a leading cause of squirrel deaths in urban and suburban areas. Free-roaming dogs and cats can also threaten squirrels, while hunting seasons in some regions contribute to mortality.

Do Squirrels Live Longer in Captivity?

Yes. Squirrels cared for in wildlife rehabilitation centers or other protected environments often live much longer than their wild counterparts.

Without predators and with reliable access to food and veterinary care:

Gray squirrels may live up to 20 years .

Fox squirrels have been known to reach 18 years.

These lifespans are significantly longer than what is typically seen in nature.

Can You Help Backyard Squirrels?

If squirrels regularly visit your yard, there are several simple ways to make the environment safer and more supportive.

Providing natural food sources such as unsalted nuts, seeds, and berries can be especially helpful during colder months when food is less abundant.

You can also encourage healthy habitats by preserving trees and shrubs, where squirrels naturally build nests and find shelter. While nest boxes designed for squirrels are available, not every squirrel will choose to use them.

Finally, keeping pet cats indoors and supervising dogs outdoors can reduce unnecessary risks for squirrels and other local wildlife.

The Bottom Line

So, how long do squirrels live? Most wild squirrels live between 3 and 7 years, depending on the species and the challenges they face. However, those that survive their vulnerable first year and have access to favorable conditions can live much longer, with some gray squirrels reaching 12 years in the wild and up to 20 years in captivity.