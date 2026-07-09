Baking soda is an alkaline component with properties that make it a mild abrasive. Although it is used in various cleaning tasks, there is one use that few know about and is extremely useful.

It is the method for cleaning and restoring shine to silver jewelry, a result that can be obtained by mixing baking soda, salt, and vinegar over a piece of aluminum foil.

What is the purpose of mixing baking soda, salt, and vinegar in aluminum foil

Mixing baking soda, vinegar, and salt in a container lined with aluminum foil serves to clean and restore shine to silver jewelry and objects. Among the things that can be cleaned are:

Rings

Necklaces

Bracelets

Cutlery

This method takes advantage of the electrochemical reaction that helps remove the dark layer of silver sulfide that appears on these objects over time due to exposure to air and sulfur-containing compounds.

Why use aluminum foil?

Aluminum foil has a key role in this method. This is because when silver comes into contact with the baking soda mixture, salt, and vinegar, an electrochemical reaction occurs.

It is in this process that the aluminum acts as the reactive metal and gives electrons to the silver sulfide, which turns back into metallic silver. The sulfur leaves the surface of the jewelry and is transferred to the aluminum.

In this sense, it is not the baking soda and salt that clean, but rather they work together and help the vinegar conduct electricity better to facilitate the exchange of electrons.

How to mix baking soda, salt, and vinegar in aluminum foil

To do it correctly, it is necessary to follow these steps:

First, it is necessary to gather the elements: One sheet of aluminum foil One tablespoon of baking soda One tablespoon of salt Between 2 and 4 cups of vinegar Line a container with aluminum foil, leaving the shiny side facing up Place the silver jewelry on the aluminum foil Add the dry ingredients (baking soda and salt) Pour in the vinegar until the pieces are completely covered Let it sit for 5 to 10 minutes After this time, remove the jewelry, rinse it with clean water, and dry it with a soft cloth

The procedure can be repeated a second time if the jewelry is too tarnished.

Why they recommend mixing baking soda, salt, and vinegar in aluminum foil

This method is highly recommended because it allows the silver to regain its shine without the need to rub vigorously or risk scratching it.

One important detail to keep in mind is that this method works for:

Solid silver

Sterling silver

It is not recommended for: