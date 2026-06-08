The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in the United States details on its official website the circumstances in which its certified agents may visit a taxpayer to verify compliance with their obligations.

In these cases, although notice is generally given in advance, the agency explains in detail the steps recipients of these visits must follow to ensure they are legitimate.

In which cases does the IRS send its officials to verify compliance with tax obligations

According to what the agency reports, federal agents may visit a taxpayer’s home or business in the following situations:

Revenue agents: advance notice is sent. In these cases, officers may review records to verify that all income has been properly reported.

Collection agents: advance notice is sent. Officials are directly involved in the collection process and explain to each taxpayer the risks of not paying on time.

Special agents: their visits are made without prior notice as part of investigations related to tax crimes.

Fuel inspectors: they only visit regulated industrial sites where taxable fuel is produced.

What credentials IRS officials must carry

In the case of collection officials, revenue agents, and fuel inspectors, all carry an IRS-issued credential and an HSPD-12 card. In both cases, the employee’s serial number and photo can be identified.

Taxpayers who receive a visit may ask revenue agents and fuel inspectors for additional identification . These latter officials also always wear uniforms and travel in official vehicles.

On the other hand, the IRS special investigation agents must present a police credential without exception.