One of the most ambitious hydraulic projects in Latin America is moving forward in northeastern Brazil with the goal of completely transforming access to water in regions historically hit by drought. The megaproject promises to change the landscape and improve the lives of millions of people.

The longest artificial river on the continent is being built

The government of the state of Ceará is promoting the construction of a gigantic artificial river of approximately 145 kilometers in length, designed to supply water to one of the driest areas in the country.

The project, known as the Ceará Water Belt (CAC), had reached 91% physical completion by the end of 2025, and authorities project its completion for June 2026.

The project aims to guarantee water supply in areas that for decades have suffered extreme droughts, water shortages, and supply problems both for human consumption and for agricultural and livestock production.

The river will span more than 145 km and feature cutting-edge technology

The infrastructure includes:

Large-scale artificial canals

Pumping and distribution systems

Reservoirs and hydraulic connections

It will bring water to one of the driest areas

Water is captured at the Jati dam, linked to the North Axis of the São Francisco River Integration Project. From there, the flow passes through different regions until it reaches the sources of the Cariús River, in the municipality of Nova Olinda.

The Brazilian Northeast has historically faced:

High temperatures

Irregular rainfall

Prolonged periods of drought

That is why access to water is considered a strategic challenge.