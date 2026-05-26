A group of specialists discovered in China an impressive gold deposit of about 1,000 tons, according to reports from the country’s Geological Office authorities.

The find took place in the Wangu gold field, located in the Pingjiang region, at depths of between 2,000 and 3,000 meters, with more than 40 gold veins.

They discover a new gold deposit

At a depth of 2,000 meters, they found 300 tons of gold, while estimated reserves at deeper levels amount to 1,000 tons. These have an approximate value of 600 billion yuan, equivalent to USD 83 billion.

Analyses of some drilled rock cores revealed the presence of visible gold, with concentrations reaching up to 138 grams per ton of ore.

This location surpasses the 900 metric tons of the emblematic South Deep mine in South Africa, which until now had been considered the largest gold reserve in the world, according to the specialized outlet Science Alert.

How did they find the world’s largest gold deposit?

Specialists considered this new deposit to be one of the largest deposits found. It was discovered using 3D geological modeling, which made it possible to locate the gold veins with great precision. Gold was also found in peripheral areas that could indicate future deposits.

In the eastern province of Shandong, another gold deposit was discovered with nearly 50 tons of the precious metal. During 2023, China produced a total of 375.16 metric tons of gold, while consumption of this material in the country recorded an 8% increase.