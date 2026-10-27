A late-night call to police helped uncover a shipment of 350 boxes of Hot Wheels cars allegedly stolen from a freight train in Southern California. The merchandise, valued at approximately $54,000, was recovered in Colton after officers responded to reports of a burglary near the railroad tracks.

The incident took place around 3 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, according to reports citing the Colton Police Department. The call alerted officers to suspected theft activity near Mason Street, setting off a response that led to a traffic stop and an arrest.

How a 911 call led police to the stolen Hot Wheels cars

The investigation began when a caller reported that people were stealing cargo from trains near the end of Maple Street. According to CBS News Los Angeles, a resident had seen a man loading several boxes into a black pickup truck near the railroad tracks.

A Colton police officer was positioned near the intersection of South 7th Street and La Cadena Drive. After noticing a black Chevrolet Silverado leaving the area, the officer followed the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

Police took the driver into custody. Authorities later recovered 350 boxes of Hot Wheels toy cars, with an estimated total value of $54,000.

The police department did not publicly identify the suspect or release further details about the investigation.

A late-night call to police helped uncover a shipment of 350 boxes of Hot Wheels cars allegedly stolen from a freight train in Southern California. Colton Police

What charges does the suspect face?

The driver was booked into the West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of three offenses: burglary, possession of stolen property and grand theft.

The allegations remain accusations, and the booking does not establish guilt. Authorities have not publicly released the suspect’s name or additional information about the case.

The recovered merchandise represents a significant haul of toy vehicles, but police have not provided a detailed inventory of the models or explained where the stolen shipment was originally headed.

Train cargo thefts remain a concern in Southern California

The Colton case is part of a broader pattern of freight and cargo thefts reported across the Inland Empire, the region east of Los Angeles that includes San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

Freight trains carry large quantities of consumer goods through Southern California, and shipments can become vulnerable when railcars are stopped or left unattended. This is not the first investigation into stolen goods taken from trains in the region.

In this case, the early report gave officers an opportunity to monitor the area and intercept a vehicle allegedly carrying stolen merchandise.