Controls over those who receive Social Security pensions, retirement benefits, and subsidies continue to intensify.

Beyond reviewing the documentation submitted by beneficiaries, the Government may resort to home visits to verify identity, residence, and the continued right to receive certain benefits.

This authority may apply to recipients of programs such as Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) when the Social Security Administration (SSA) needs to confirm information related to their eligibility.

Who can receive a Social Security visit at home?

The SSA can carry out home visits to certain beneficiaries of programs such as Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI).

These programs require periodic reviews to confirm that the beneficiary continues to meet the conditions established by law.

Visits may occur when the agency needs to verify information related to:

The declared address.

The beneficiary’s income or financial resources.

Changes in employment status.

Changes in medical condition.

The existence and eligibility of the benefit holder.

What changes must Social Security beneficiaries report?

The SSA reminds beneficiaries that they are required to report any change that could affect the payment of the benefit.

Among the changes that must be reported are:

Change of address.

Starting or ending a job.

Changes in income or financial resources.

Changes in medical condition , when the program requires it.

Changes in household composition, if they affect eligibility.

Failure to report these situations within the required time frames may lead to additional reviews by the agency.

In what cases does the SSA decide to make a home visit?

Inspections are carried out only when there are reasons that justify an additional verification.

According to the agency’s guidelines, this type of control may respond to:

Verification of personal data or place of residence.

Review of eligibility to continue receiving the benefit.

Detection of inconsistencies in the information provided.

Investigations into possible fraud or administrative errors.

Internal audits linked to certain programs.

These actions aim to ensure that public resources go only to those who meet the conditions established by law.

What to do if someone shows up at your home in the name of Social Security

The Social Security Administration (SSA) recommends that, before allowing anyone who claims to represent the agency to enter, beneficiaries verify their identity and confirm that the visit is part of an official procedure.

This measure aims to prevent scams and ensure the safety of those who receive pensions, retirement benefits, or subsidies.

Among the main recommendations are requesting valid official identification, asking for the specific reason for the visit, not handing over personal documents without confirming that the person is an authorized representative, and contacting the local SSA office if there are doubts about the authenticity of the procedure.