In New York in 2024, the Good Cause Eviction law was approved, a law that granted greater protections to tenants in relation to their rental contract, the situations where owners can end it, and authorized increases.

In that sense, according to what the authorities indicated, in New York City for example all owners of homes covered by this law can use it in court to challenge increases that exceed the allowed limit.

What is the maximum allowed increase limit for owners

This regulation set a rent standard to determine the maximum amounts that property owners may consider.

With its application, the maximum allowed limit is calculated by adding the local inflation rate plus 5%, although the cap in any case is 10%.

“If the inflation rate for the New York area were 3%, the local standard rent would be 8%,” the authorities explain, since the permitted 5% is added to inflation. If it is increased above the local standard, the court could consider it unreasonable.

Other changes introduced by this Rent Law

According to the legislation, at the time of ending a contract the following guidelines are now established

Owners must prove that they have just cause for eviction

The measure applies to both evictions and non-renewal of the contract

It applies to tenants without a written contract

Tenants can use this rule as a defense before the corresponding court