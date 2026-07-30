The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) makes available to U.S. taxpayers tax credits and deductions as long as they meet their tax obligations in a timely manner.

One of the country’s most claimed credits is the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC, according to its English name Earned Income Tax Credit), which aims to provide relief to middle- and low-income workers with and without children.

IRS confirms more EITC payments: Who will be able to receive it?

All American taxpayers who meet these requirements may claim the Earned Income Tax Credit:

Have earned income , whether from employment, a self-owned business, or fees for services rendered .

Must be a U.S. citizen or legal resident for the entire year.

Must have a Social Security Number (SSN).

If they have children, the children must qualify and meet the eligibility requirements.

If they do not have children, they must be between 25 and 64 years old.

What are the amounts of the Earned Income Tax Credit?

The amounts vary based on the number of qualifying children claimed by the taxpayer claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit. For tax year 2026, the amounts will be: