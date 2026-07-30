Choosing a child’s name is usually one of the most important decisions for a family. However, not all countries allow parents to register any name.

The Civil Registry of New Zealand includes regulations that prevent registering certain words, titles, and expressions considered inappropriate, so some parents must pay attention before completing the process.

What names are prohibited by the Civil Registry of New Zealand?

According to the official rules, the Civil Registry of New Zealand may reject any name it considers offensive, excessively long, or that could be confused with an office, an official rank, or a title of nobility.

Among the cases that are usually not accepted are names that:

Are offensive or insulting.

Include titles of royalty or nobility , such as King , Queen , Prince , Princess , Duke , or Royal .

Correspond to official positions or military ranks.

Contain symbols, numbers, or signs that are not allowed under the regulations.

Could mislead about the person’s status or identity.

Each request is reviewed individually by the authorities before approving the birth registration.

Why can the Civil Registry reject a baby’s name?

The purpose of these restrictions is to protect the best interests of the child and prevent them from receiving a name that could expose them to ridicule, discrimination, or administrative problems.

The authorities also seek to prevent a person from being identified with a name that could be confused with an official title, a public office, or a distinction reserved by law.

When a name does not meet the established requirements, the Civil Registry informs the parents so they can propose an alternative before finalizing the registration.

What happens if the parents choose a prohibited name?

If the submitted name does not comply with the regulations, the Civil Registry may reject the registration request.

In that case, the parents will have to:

Choose a new name that complies with the legal requirements.

Submit the registration request again.

Wait for approval from the authorities before issuing the birth certificate.

Until the procedure is accepted, the rejected name cannot appear in the child’s official documentation.