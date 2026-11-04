A federal holiday in the middle of the month is reshaping the Social Security calendar and moving up the deposit for one group of beneficiaries.

If you were born between the 1st and the 10th , your November payment won’t arrive on the day you expect.

The Wednesday that isn’t

People who started collecting after May 1997 receive their Social Security benefits according to their birth date. Those born on the 1st through the 10th are paid on the second Wednesday of the month, which in November 2026 is the 11th, Veterans Day, a federal holiday.

SSA policy leaves no room for doubt: when a payment date falls on a weekend or holiday, the deposit is made on the business day before . That means people with birthdays from the 1st to the 10th will be paid on Tuesday, November 10, one day ahead of schedule.

The full November calendar

Who gets paid Usual date November date Does it change? Born 1st–10th Second Wednesday Tuesday, Nov. 10 Yes, one day early because of the holiday Born 11th–20th Third Wednesday Wednesday, Nov. 18 No Born 21st–31st Fourth Wednesday Wednesday, Nov. 25 No Beneficiaries from before May 1997

, or those receiving Social Security and SSI The 3rd Tuesday, Nov. 3 No, already paid SSI The 1st Friday, Oct. 30 Yes, moved up because the 1st fell on a Sunday

The 21st–31st group is paid the day before Thanksgiving, which doesn’t affect their date.

If the money doesn’t show up

The agency asks beneficiaries to allow three extra mailing days after the expected date before contacting it. With a payment arriving early this month, check your bank account on the 10th before assuming it’s late.