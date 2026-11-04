The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) offers an Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) worth up to $4,427 for eligible taxpayers with one qualifying child during the 2026 tax year. However, receiving the benefit is not automatic: workers must meet specific income thresholds and eligibility requirements to claim the money.

The federal tax credit is intended for low- and moderate-income workers and can reduce the amount of federal income tax owed or increase a taxpayer’s refund. Its maximum value varies according to the number of qualifying children, with households supporting two or more children eligible for substantially higher amounts.

The credit applies to income earned throughout 2026, but taxpayers will have to file their federal income tax returns in 2027 to claim it. The IRS has already established the maximum amounts and income limits that will determine who qualifies.

Who qualifies for the IRS $4,427 tax credit?

The EITC is not exclusively available to parents with children. Workers without qualifying children may also receive a smaller benefit if they meet the program’s requirements.

According to the IRS, applicants must generally:

Have earned income from employment, self-employment or another qualifying source.

Have a valid Social Security number (SSN) issued by the due date of their tax return, including extensions.

Be a U.S. citizen or resident alien throughout the tax year .

Have investment income below the applicable limit.

Not file Form 2555, which is used to report foreign earned income.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) offers an Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) worth up to $4,427 for eligible taxpayers with one qualifying child during the 2026 tax year. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

The IRS also establishes special rules for certain taxpayers, including married individuals who are separated from their spouses and do not file joint returns.

Workers without qualifying children must meet additional conditions. They must generally be between 25 and 64 years old at the end of the tax year, have lived in the United States for more than half of 2026, and not be claimed as another taxpayer’s dependent or qualifying child.

How much can the IRS pay through the EITC in 2026?

The maximum benefit depends on the number of qualifying children included in the tax return. For the 2026 tax year, the IRS established the following amounts:

No children $664 One child $4,427 Two children $7,316 Three or more children $8,231

These are maximum credits, not guaranteed payments. The final amount depends on the taxpayer’s earned income, adjusted gross income (AGI), filing status and family circumstances.

The income limits also vary according to the number of qualifying children and filing status. For taxpayers with one qualifying child, the credit is completely phased out once earned income or adjusted gross income reaches $51,593 for most filing statuses or $58,863 for married couples filing jointly.

For households with two qualifying children, those limits increase to $58,629 and $65,899, respectively. For taxpayers with three or more qualifying children, they reach $62,974 and $70,244.

Workers without qualifying children have lower limits: $19,540 for most filing statuses and $26,820 for married couples filing jointly.

The IRS also established a maximum investment income threshold of $12,200 for 2026. Taxpayers whose applicable investment income exceeds that amount cannot claim the EITC.

How to claim the Earned Income Tax Credit in 2027

Eligible taxpayers must file a federal income tax return to receive the EITC, even if their income is below the threshold that would otherwise require them to file.

An important change applies beginning with the 2026 tax year: the IRS requires taxpayers claiming the EITC to complete Schedule 3-A, Federal Public Benefit, in addition to their applicable tax return.

The agency recommends using its EITC Assistant, an online tool that helps taxpayers determine whether they qualify and estimate the amount of the credit they could receive.

The IRS also offers free tax preparation assistance through certified volunteers and free electronic filing options for eligible taxpayers.