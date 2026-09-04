The Texas Department of Public Safety automatically suspends the driver’s license of any driver convicted of possessing or using a false or altered identification, according to the state’s Transportation Code. The measure applies to minors under 21 who carry a counterfeit ID to appear of legal age and also to any person who uses or lends a fraudulent license.

The provision is part of Chapter 521 of the Texas Transportation Code and is triggered when a court issues the conviction, not by merely having the document in the vehicle. The driver’s license suspension can last from 90 days to one year, as determined by the judge.

What fake documents cause a license suspension in Texas?

The law penalizes minors under 21 who carry an identification “deceptively similar” to an official license or certificate, unless the document bears the legend “NOT A GOVERNMENT DOCUMENT” in visible red letters. It also applies to those who alter, manufacture or lend their own driver’s license to another person.

A police officer can confiscate on the spot any document that imitates an official license or ID and does not comply with that legal warning. The offense is aggravated if the person provides false information when applying for a license.

Documents that constitute the offense:

Fake identification used to appear 21 or older

Altered or forged driver’s license

Lending one’s own license to another person

Possession of more than one valid current license

False information on a license or certificate application

What consequences does the driver face and what must they do?

After the conviction, the Department of Public Safety suspends the license for the period set by the court; if the judge does not specify it, the suspension is automatically for one year. Minors under 21 may also receive between 8 and 12 hours of community service, depending on whether it is a first offense or a repeat offense.

To recover the license, the driver must pay a u$s 100 reinstatement fee to the Department of Public Safety once the suspension period has ended. The confiscated fraudulent document is not returned to the holder.