The United States will prevent travel with a recovered passport when the holder has already reported it as lost or stolen. The State Department cancels the document as soon as it receives the report and does not reactivate it, even if it appears intact days later.

The agency clarifies that the cancellation applies only to valid passports and that expired documents should not be reported. The purpose of the procedure is to stop identity theft and block any improper use of the lost document.

What happens to the passport if it appears after completing this procedure?

The report cannot be reversed. Once processed, the passport is canceled in official systems and loses all validity for international travel, regardless of the document’s physical condition.

Recovering the passport does not replace the procedure either: anyone who needs a valid document must apply for it again in person with Form DS-11 and pay the corresponding fees.

How to report a lost or stolen passport in the United States

The State Department provides three options, with different cancellation times:

Online , through the Online Form Filler: cancellation is completed within one business day, and the holder receives a confirmation email.

By mail , by completing Form DS-64 and including a photocopy of the front and back of a photo ID. It may take several weeks.

During the application for a new passport, with Form DS-11, detailing where and when the loss or theft occurred.

How does this measure affect travelers in the United States?

The impact is immediate at the airport: presenting a canceled passport is equivalent to not having a valid document, which can result in being unable to board or re-enter the country.

That is why it is advisable to report it only when the loss is real. The exposure of the passport number, for example, does not justify reporting it, since no one can travel without presenting the original physical document.

Special situations covered by the State Department