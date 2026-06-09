In Texas, the Department of Public Safety (DPS) is responsible for issuing driver’s licenses and managing the renewal process. To be able to access this permit, drivers must meet certain requirements.

In particular, they must be able to submit all requested paperwork and meet the general conditions, since otherwise the issuance of this document may be denied.

DPS prohibits driver’s licenses for all these people: What is needed to access this procedure in Texas?

Before starting the driver’s license application process, it is necessary to verify whether the official list of documents is met to ensure that everything is fully valid. Those who present expired paperwork because they postponed renewal could be barred from accessing this procedure.

Important information: the documents needed for a driver’s license in Texas

Among the most common paperwork and documents in this type of process are:

Proof of citizenship or legal presence in the United States

Proof of Texas residency

A number and a Social Security card

Vehicle registration in Texas

Proof of car insurance

In some cases, additional documents may also be requested from new residents, teen drivers, temporary visitors, foreign students, motorcyclists, and military veterans.

Step by step: How do you apply for a driver’s license in Texas?

New drivers must:

Submit a driver’s license application and the necessary documentation Schedule an appointment at a driver’s license office Pay the application fee for the driver’s license Provide thumbprints for a criminal background check Request to have your photo taken Pass a vision test Complete and pass the knowledge and driving tests from the state provider or a certified third-party provider

In the case of those who wish to renew their driver’s license in Texas, they may do so online, by phone, or in person. In any case, they must have the current license, Social Security number, proof of Texas residency, and pass the mandatory vision test.