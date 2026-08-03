Foreigners who want to enter the United States must present a valid passport and a visa or Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) under the Visa Waiver Program (Visa Waiver Program - VWP).

However, there is a document that can be presented to the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents is Form I-551, commonly known as the Permanent Resident Card or Green Card.

Form I-551: Who can access this permit?

All foreigners who meet the conditions of any of the categories provided for by United States immigration law may access Form I-551:

Immediate relatives and other eligible relatives of U.S. citizens.

Workers sponsored by an employer , if they qualify for an employment visa.

Refugees and asylees , through adjustment of status.

Others.

Apply for Permanent Residence: everything you need to know about the process

Permanent residence can be obtained through different routes:

Sponsored by an eligible relative.

Job offer or employer sponsorship.

Special immigration programs.

Refugee or asylee status, once the requirements are met.

Investment through certain immigration categories.

People who already reside legally in the United States can apply for an adjustment of status through the Form I-485 .

Permanent Resident Card: What does it allow and how can you avoid having it revoked?

The Permanent Resident Card allows its holders to:

Live permanently in the United States.

Work legally for any authorized employer.

Enter and leave the country in accordance with immigration rules.

Access certain benefits and, if eligible, apply for U.S. citizenship through naturalization.

However, to keep the Green Card, certain conditions must be met as established by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), since status can be lost if:

You abandon your permanent residence in the United States.

You commit certain crimes that make you deportable.

You obtained the benefit through fraud or false information.

You fail to comply with other provisions of immigration law applicable to permanent residents.