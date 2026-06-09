New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced a multimillion-dollar investment for one of the world’s most famous dry pasta companies. The factory will expand its production plant, Harry’s, and this will create nearly 100 new jobs in the coming years.

This is the Barilla Group, which now has 30 production plants in 10 countries and employs around 9,000 people. Its best-known brands include: Barilla, Mulino Bianco, Pan di Stelle, Gran Cereale, Harry’s, Pavesi, Wasa, Filiz, Yemina, Misko, Voiello, First, Catelli, Artisia, Back to Nature, Harry’s months, and Pasta Evangelists.

What does the New York Government’s major investment consist of?

Kathy Hochul announced that it would make a $145 million investment: “Thanks to our continued investment in transformative projects with partners like Barilla, we are driving key sectors across the state and creating more jobs,” the governor said in a press release.

According to the official information, the initial investment would go to the first phase of the project. During this period, the goal is to build the main building to expand operations. The plant will have a new production line and three dedicated to packaging.

When the expansion is completed, 90 jobs will be created, adding to the 145 workers who are already employed at the company.

The company’s history: How did it begin?

The Barilla Group is a family company still led by brothers Guido, Luca, and Paolo Barilla, who are the grandsons of founder Pietro Barilla. The company was founded in 1877 as a small bakery in Parma, Italy.

Barilla Americas president Melissa Tendick says the company continues to innovate and evolve with the aim of meeting the needs of its U.S. consumers.

The group is among the top 10 leading food companies, according to the Global RepTrak 100 ranking. In the latest 2026 ranking, it reached number 9.

The Government announces nearly 100 new jobs with few requirements: who can apply

The requirements needed to work for the company have not yet been published, since this is a new expansion project. It is expected that the available vacancies and the way to apply through its official channels will be announced in the coming months.