New York City public schools suspended classes starting Monday, June 30, and for the entire week after Friday, June 26, marking the last day of the 2025-2026 school year. All students in grades 3K through 12 of the New York City Department of Education (NYCDOE) will have an extra-long break before returning to classes in September.

The official NYCDOE calendar states that June 26 was the last day of attendance for students, formally starting the summer vacation. From that date on, no public school in the city will resume activities until the new school year.

When are classes suspended and how long does the break last?

The summer recess officially began on Saturday, June 27, after the school year ended on Friday the 26th. That means all the weeks until the new school year pass completely without classes for all students.

Return to classrooms is scheduled for Thursday, September 10, 2026, the date set by NYCDOE as the first day of the new school year. In total, students will have approximately ten weeks of summer vacation.

Who does the class cancellation apply to?

The measure applies to all students in New York public schools from 3K through grade 12. The official calendar covers all institutions under the NYCDOE in the city’s five boroughs.

What happens with private, charter, and parochial schools?