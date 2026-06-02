When traveling to the United States, the US visa and the passport are two essential documents for almost all tourists and are on the list of required items to visit the country.

However, Mexicans who obtain an alternative document will be able to enter Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and California for short periods of time, without needing to present a visa or international identification.

This is the document that can be presented to enter legally without a US visa

In general, the Border Crossing Card (BCC) is used to visit the so-called “border zones” by sea or land for 30 days without a passport or visa. However, the authorities state that, when presented together with a passport, it can be used exactly like a US visa, enabling travel by any means.

This document is valid for 10 years from the moment it is issued, so it will be essential to verify that it is still valid at the time of travel.

Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and California: which destinations can be visited

When not accompanied by a passport, the BCC may be used for visits of up to 30 days to the following territories, provided they are for tourism, unpaid business, and family visits:

California : less than 40 km from the border.

Arizona : less than 120 km from the border.

New Mexico : within 88 km of the border or up to Interstate 10, whichever is farther north.

Texas : less than 40 km from the border.

Who can apply for this document to visit Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and California

To obtain this document, it is essential to meet the following three requirements

Be Mexican and reside in Mexico.

B1 or B2 visa. Meet the eligibility standards for the

Demonstrate strong ties to Mexico that are considered sufficient reasons to return.

The process is carried out at the United States Embassy in Mexico or at the nearest consulate.