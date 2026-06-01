The American visa and passport are essential documents for most people who wish to visit the United States, since immigration authorities will require them before allowing entry into the country.

However, Mexican citizens who qualify for a Border Crossing Card (BCC) and who travel by land, recreational boats, or ferries directly from Mexico to the United States will not need to present any other identification.

Likewise, the BCC can be used to travel by plane or on ships that visit foreign ports; however, in such cases, it will be necessary to present a valid passport as well.

Those who have this document will be able to enter the United States legally

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) states that the BCC is a laminated card that incorporates advanced technology, allowing authorities to verify the identity of its holder.

In general, this document is valid for 10 years, during which it can be used to make numerous trips and allows Mexicans who present it to stay in the country for periods of up to 30 days, as long as the reason is justified in relation to tourism or business activities.

Who is eligible to apply for this document that allows legal entry into the United States without the need for an American visa

To obtain this document, it is essential to meet certain basic requirements, which are the following:

The procedure is carried out at the United States Embassy in Mexico or at the nearest consulate.

Entering the United States legally: essential information for those applying for this document

Those who have a BCC and enter by land or sea will be authorized to visit the “border area” for a maximum of 30 days. The permitted territories are

When presenting a passport, the BCC acts as a B visa, recognized for entry into all regions of the United States by any means of transportation, according to the authorities.