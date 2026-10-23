The U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for New Hampshire to prohibit the use of student ID cards as identification during the November 3, 2026, midterm elections. The decision blocks a lower court order that would have allowed election officials to consider these cards as supporting evidence when voters could not provide other identification.

The dispute centers on a state law enacted in April that removed student IDs from the documents expressly accepted to obtain a ballot. New Hampshire’s secretary of state subsequently issued guidance stating that these cards could not be used as a backup method to verify a voter’s identity.

A federal judge temporarily blocked that additional guidance on October 2, arguing that it went beyond the restrictions established by the law. The state appealed, and the Supreme Court intervened on October 22, allowing officials to enforce the broader restriction during the upcoming election.

Why the Supreme Court blocked the use of student IDs

The justices relied on the Purcell principle, a legal doctrine that generally discourages federal courts from changing election procedures shortly before voting takes place.

In its brief order, the Supreme Court determined that the lower court had not provided sufficient justification to depart from that principle. The decision was unsigned, and Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was the only justice to publicly dissent.

The U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for New Hampshire to prohibit the use of student ID cards as identification during the November 3, 2026, midterm elections. Chat GPT | IA

Jackson argued that the principle should not automatically apply when a court is trying to ensure voters receive accurate information about election requirements. In her view, maintaining the lower court’s order would help prevent confusion rather than create it.

The Supreme Court’s intervention followed an appeal by New Hampshire officials, backed by the Republican National Committee. The case remains under litigation, meaning the latest order does not constitute a final decision on the law’s overall constitutionality.

What New Hampshire voters must know before November 3

The ruling means that student identification cards cannot be used to establish a voter’s identity, including as supplementary evidence under the guidance challenged in court.

Voters planning to cast a ballot should check the state’s current identification requirements and ensure they have an accepted form of identification before arriving at their polling place.

The change is particularly relevant to college students and younger voters who may have relied on campus-issued identification instead of a driver’s license or another qualifying document.

The law’s supporters argue that stricter identification rules help protect election integrity because educational institutions may not apply the same verification procedures as government agencies. Opponents, including voting-rights advocates, argue that excluding student IDs can create additional obstacles for eligible voters who lack other documents.