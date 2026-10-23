In New York, building owners and occupants are required to remove snow and ice from the sidewalks in front of their properties. Those who do not comply with this regulation can receive fines of up to US$250, depending on the number of violations committed.

According to the New York Department of Sanitation (DSNY), the deadlines for carrying out the clearing depend on the time when the snowfall ends.

The measure seeks to keep sidewalks passable and reduce the risk of falls and accidents among pedestrians.

How much time is there to remove snow from sidewalks in New York?

The authorities set three different deadlines, depending on when the snowfall ends:

Between 7:00 a.m. and 04:59 p.m., there is a four-hour deadline to clear the sidewalk.

Between 05:00 p.m. and 08:59 p.m., the deadline is 14 hours.

Between 09:00 p.m. and 06:59 a.m., the sidewalk must be cleared before 11:00 in the morning.

For example, if it stops snowing at 19:00, those responsible have until 9:00 the following morning to open the way.

How much are the fines for not removing snow in New York?

The DSNY sets progressive penalties for those who fail to comply with the obligation to clear sidewalks.

The amounts are as follows:

First violation: $100.

Second violation: $150.

Third violation and later: $250.

Therefore, the maximum fine is not automatically applied at the first violation, but depends on the recorded violations.

How should snow be cleared from sidewalks?

According to official rules, it is mandatory to clear a path at least four feet wide (approximately 1.22 meters) to allow pedestrians to pass.

In addition, owners and occupants should keep the following guidelines in mind:

Remove snow and ice around fire hydrants and sidewalk ramps in front of or next to their buildings.

Do not throw or push snow into the street.

If the ice is too frozen to remove, it is possible to spread salt or sand to improve traction and prevent slips.

The authorities also clarify that the sidewalk must be cleared completely as soon as weather conditions allow.