The Department of Human Services in New Jersey starts rolling out a new EBT card for families eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Authorities announced that the old card stopped working on October 20, 2026.

The benefits will automatically transfer to the new card when it’s activated. It is important that all recipients activate their cards for their November benefits.

New EBT card for eligible SNAP recipients in New Jersey

New Jersey is replacing its old magnetic-stripe EBT cards with new chip-enabled cards for residents who receive benefits through SNAP and Work First New Jersey (WFNJ). The updated Families First EBT cards include encrypted chips and tap-to-pay technology to help protect recipients against electronic benefit theft, also known as skimming.

The New Jersey Department of Human Services distributed the replacement cards statewide after an initial rollout in Cumberland, Essex, and Mercer counties. According to the state, the new cards have been mailed to all cardholders.

When is the deadline to activate the new EBT card?

SNAP recipients in most New Jersey counties must activate their replacement EBT cards by November 20, 2026. The previous cards stopped working on October 20, so beneficiaries need to activate the new ones to access their November benefits .

Beneficiaries who miss the applicable activation deadline must contact their County Social Service Agency to verify their mailing address before requesting a replacement card. The county agencies cannot print the cards themselves.

How to activate the new Families First EBT card

Recipients can activate their replacement cards through one of three methods provided by the state:

Online : Visit NJFamiliesFirst.gov and log in or create an account.

Mobile app : Use the official ConnectEBT app, available for Apple and Android devices.

By phone: Call EBT Customer Service at 1-800-997-3333.

During activation, cardholders must enter the requested identifying information and select a new personal identification number (PIN). Depending on the method, this may include the new card number, date of birth, Social Security number or its last four digits, expiration date, and three-digit security code.

The New Jersey Department of Human Services distributed the replacement cards statewide after an initial rollout in Cumberland, Essex, and Mercer counties. Chat GPT | IA

Once activated, the new card will automatically receive the recipient’s existing SNAP benefits. Beneficiaries do not need to spend the balance on their old card before switching , and activating the replacement does not cause them to lose their available benefits.

The new card also includes a three-digit security code and a feature that allows users to lock or unlock it through the official website or app. At participating stores, recipients should insert the card’s chip or use contactless payment when available, rather than swiping the magnetic stripe.