Starting on July 1, 2026, students who graduate from high school in Florida will be able to access a job with an annual salary of about $36,000, thanks to the recently approved HB 1343 law in the state.

The regulation allows anyone with a diploma from a Florida high school to obtain a license to work as an insurance customer service representative.

The measure was confirmed by the Florida Department of Financial Services, the agency in charge of issuing licenses. Until now, this type of job required a college degree with at least nine credits in insurance , a requirement that the new law eliminates for high school graduates who meet certain conditions.

What changes with HB 1343?

The law creates an alternative path to a college degree or a traditional trade to access a stable job right after finishing high school. A high school diploma, together with specific training, becomes enough to apply for the professional license.

Requirements to obtain the license

Submit the application to the Florida Department of Financial Services within four years of receiving the diploma.

Have taken a high school course on insurance and personal finance.

To ensure the second point, the law orders the Department of Education to create a new half-credit course on insurance and personal finance, available to school districts starting in the 2027-2028 school year .

How does this measure affect students?

The change represents an immediate source of income for young people graduating from high school in Florida. According to an ZipRecruiter analysis, the average salary of an insurance customer service representative in the state is $17.39 per hour, or $695 per week.

Those who have already graduated could also benefit, as long as they apply for the license within the four-year period. Without the specific high school course, the traditional path — a college degree with insurance credits — remains in place to access the same position.