The state of Florida warns drivers about the strict sanctions that will be applied to those who are convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances (DUI).

Among the expected consequences is the revocation of the driver’s license for a period of at least 180 days, although the term may increase depending on the seriousness of the case or the events.

According to what was detailed by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV), the sanctions will also affect other aspects of everyday life.

In which cases Florida can suspend or revoke a driver’s license for violating DUI laws

According to the authorities, a person commits a DUI offense when driving with their normal faculties impaired by the consumption of alcohol (0.08 or more), chemicals, or controlled substances.

After receiving a conviction, the license may be revoked for different periods, depending on the driver’s record.

Suspension of at least 180 days: in which cases this measure applies

The minimum revocation periods established by law are the following

First conviction without bodily injury: minimum revocation of 180 days and maximum of one year.

First conviction with bodily injury: minimum revocation of three years.

Second conviction within five years after the first: minimum revocation of five years.

Second conviction five years or more after the first: the same periods provided for a first conviction apply.

Third conviction within ten years after the second: minimum revocation of 10 years.

Third conviction ten years or more after the second: the same periods as for a first conviction apply.

Fourth conviction, regardless of when the previous ones occurred: mandatory permanent revocation.

Involuntary manslaughter by DUI: mandatory permanent revocation.

DUI with serious bodily injury or vehicular homicide: minimum revocation of three years.

It is important to note that, in these cases, in addition to the revocation of the driver’s license, financial fines, criminal sanctions, vehicle confiscation, or even the obligation to attend a DUI school may also be imposed.