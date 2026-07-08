WASHINGTON (United States), 29/06/2026.- US President Donald Trump speaks after signing an executive order on vehicle repairs at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 29 June 2026. EFE/EPA/SAMUEL CORUM / POOL

The conflict between the United States and Iran escalated again on Wednesday after both countries exchanged new military strikes, putting the future of the ceasefire agreement in doubt.

Speaking during the NATO summit in Turkey, President Donald Trump said he believes the ceasefire is over. His comments came after a new round of attacks between Washington and Tehran, adding to weeks of growing tensions in the region.

Why did Trump say the ceasefire is over?

Trump said the latest exchange of strikes showed that the agreement had effectively collapsed. He also warned that the United States could launch new military action against Iran later, although he added that negotiations could continue if both sides decide to keep talking.

Earlier on Wednesday, the United States carried out airstrikes on targets in Iran and reimposed sanctions on Iranian oil sales after attacks on commercial ships near the Strait of Hormuz. Iran later said it responded by targeting U.S. military sites in Bahrain and Kuwait.

AME2954. WASHINGTON (ESTADOS UNIDOS), 11/03/2026.- El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, habla este miércoles en Washington (Estados Unidos). Trump acusó a España de no "cooperar en lo absoluto" en la guerra de Irán, criticó la "mala" actitud del Gobierno español y reiteró sus amenazas de cortar el comercio con el país. EFE/ Octavio Guzmán Fuente: EFE Octavio Guzmán

What happens next in the conflict?

The latest escalation has raised new concerns about the future of the temporary truce reached more than three weeks ago. Officials have exchanged accusations over alleged violations of the agreement, while both countries continue military operations.

The renewed violence has also increased fears over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil transit routes. Following Trump’s remarks, oil prices climbed as markets reacted to growing uncertainty in the Middle East.