With artificial intelligence transforming the job market, more and more technology companies are looking to train the next generation of professionals.

One of the most ambitious initiatives came from Anthropic, the company behind the Claude AI model, which launched a program to train young people and pay them an annual salary of USD 85,000, even if they do not have a college degree or extensive professional experience.

The program, called Claude Corps, seeks to bring in 1,000 young people at nonprofit organizations in the United States to develop solutions based on artificial intelligence and help accelerate the adoption of these technologies in sectors with high social impact.

They offer salaries of USD 85,000 for young professionals

The selected young people will receive:

Annual salary of USD 85,000.

Employment benefits coverage.

Intensive training on Claude and AI applications.

Personalized mentorship from CodePath.

Direct access to Anthropic specialists.

Extensive Claude usage budget during the program.

Ongoing training throughout the fellowship.

Anthropic will fully fund the program through an initial investment of USD 150 million.

No college degree is needed

One of the most striking aspects of the program is that it does not require a college degree. Anthropic explains that it will mainly evaluate:

The ability to solve problems.

An interest in artificial intelligence.

Personal initiative.

Communication skills.

Motivation to work on socially impactful projects.

Work experience is not required either

The program is aimed especially at people who are just starting their professional careers. The main requirements are: