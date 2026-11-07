The State Department has the authority to revoke U.S. visas even after they have been approved and issued to their holders. The decision can be based on new information showing that a person no longer meets eligibility requirements or poses a public safety risk.

Cancellation is not limited to serious crimes, since it can also happen for failing to follow the terms of the visa, providing incorrect information during the application or engaging in activities that are incompatible with the type of visa granted.

What are the reasons the State Department can revoke a U.S. visa?

U.S. regulations, specifically section 41.122 of Title 22 of the Code of Federal Regulations, authorize consular officers and the State Department to revoke nonimmigrant visas when any of the following applies:

Criminal records or arrests: arrests for assault, theft, domestic violence, driving under the influence or drugs, and other offenses.

Failure to comply with visa conditions: working without authorization, studying on a permit that does not allow it, or staying in the country longer than permitted.

Immigration fraud: providing false information, submitting altered documents or using misleading data to obtain the permit.

National security risks: appearing in security records, being linked to terrorist activities or posing a threat to the United States.

Activities inconsistent with the purpose of the trip: carrying out work or business activities when the visa was granted exclusively for tourism.

Human trafficking or facilitation of illegal immigration: taking part in schemes to help foreigners enter the country unlawfully.

New information about the applicant: discovering after approval circumstances that cast doubt on their eligibility to keep the document.

Misuse of public benefits: certain cases of abuse of assistance programs may lead to revocation.

Under what conditions is a visa issued?

The government issues visas to foreign nationals who meet the requirements set for each immigration category. Approval depends on the purpose of the trip, the documentation submitted and the review by a State Department consular officer.

To obtain a visa, the applicant must:

Submit the appropriate form: complete Form DS-160 for nonimmigrant visas or Form DS-260 for immigrant visas, as applicable.

Prove identity: present a valid passport and the required documents.

Explain the purpose of the trip: show whether the person is traveling for tourism, business, study, work, family reunification or another authorized reason.

Meet eligibility requirements: not be subject to grounds of inadmissibility under immigration law.

Attend a consular interview: when required, answer the officer’s questions and provide additional evidence.

Pay the required fees: pay the fees established for the category requested.

In the case of tourist and business visas, the applicant must also show they meet the requirements for temporary entry to the United States and that their trip fits the permitted activities.

Why were more than 175,000 visas revoked during Donald Trump’s administration?

On Aug. 10, 2026, the State Department confirmed that more than 175,000 visas had been revoked since the start of Donald Trump’s administration.

According to the agency, the cancellations involved foreign nationals who failed to comply with the terms of their permits, committed crimes, defrauded U.S. citizens or posed a national security threat.

The main reasons listed were:

Assaults: arrests and investigations for physical violence.

Driving under the influence: violations related to drunk driving.

Thefts: involvement in property crimes.

Drug-related offenses: violations tied to illegal substances.

Reckless driving: dangerous behavior behind the wheel.

Sex crimes: sexual assaults and child exploitation.

Child abuse: investigations into abuse and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Fraud and embezzlement: scams against U.S. citizens and fraudulent schemes to obtain financial gain.

Incitement to violence: posts in which foreign nationals celebrated the killing of activist Charlie Kirk.

Threats to national security and foreign policy: ties to foreign government influence operations and expressions of violence against U.S. citizens.

Fraudulent birth tourism: more than 100 visas for parents who traveled mainly so their children could be born on U.S. soil and obtain citizenship.

What happens when a U.S. visa is revoked?

When the State Department revokes a visa, the document is no longer valid for travel to the United States. Under federal regulation 22 CFR 41.122, the consequences are as follows:

Loss of validity: the holder may not use that visa to travel to the United States.

Cancellation record: the revocation is entered into the CLASS consular information system.

Physical cancellation: authorities may stamp REVOKED on the visa.

Notification: when possible, the consulate must inform the holder of the decision.

New application: the person may apply for another visa, but must meet the eligibility requirements again and is not guaranteed approval.

Revocation does not mean the person will be deported immediately, since these are two different processes.

If the foreign national is outside the United States, they will not be able to use the canceled document to enter the country. If they are inside the United States, revocation does not automatically mean immediate removal, as immigration authorities may review their case and determine whether to begin removal proceedings.