The State Department sets different requirements for renewing a U.S. passport online, by mail or in person.

Not all citizens can renew online. Depending on their situation, they will have to renew by mail or apply for a new passport at an authorized center.

Who cannot renew their passport online?

According to the State Department’s official page, digital passport renewal is available only to U.S. citizens who meet certain age, validity and document-status requirements. The following people cannot use this option:

Are under 25.

Received a passport valid for less than 10 years.

Have a passport that expired more than five years ago.

Need to travel within the next six weeks.

Are outside the United States or its territories when they apply for renewal.

Need to change personal information, such as their name or sex.

Have a damaged, lost or stolen passport.

How do you renew a passport by mail?

People who cannot use the online platform may renew their passport by mail, as long as they meet the requirements to file Form DS-82.

To complete the process, they must follow these steps:

Fill out Form DS-82: it can be completed online and printed for paper submission. It must be signed and dated. Attach the previous passport: the most recently issued document must be sent. Include a photo: it must meet the size and condition requirements set by the State Department. Submit additional documentation: anyone who has legally changed their name must include the appropriate proof. Pay the fee: the cost is US$ 130 for the passport book, US$ 30 for the card and US$ 160 for both documents. Mail the application: place all documents in an envelope and send it to the mailing address for your place of residence.

What happens if you cannot renew your passport?

Not meeting the requirements to renew a passport does not mean a person cannot get a new one. However, they will have to use a different application method.

People who cannot renew online but do meet the requirements for Form DS-82 can apply by mail. Those who also do not qualify for that option must submit an in-person application using Form DS-11, which is used to issue new passports.

Who must apply in person?

The State Department requires certain citizens to apply for a new passport in person, with no option to use the mail-in renewal process.

This applies to people who:

Have a lost, stolen or damaged passport.

Received their last passport more than 15 years ago.

Got the document when they were under 16.

Cannot present their previous passport to complete the renewal.

In these cases, they must go to an authorized Passport Acceptance Facility and submit the required documents to get a new passport.