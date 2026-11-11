The U.S. State Department confirmed that it can revoke or deny the passports of citizens who have a certain unresolved tax status with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The measure applies to those with federal tax debts that meet specific requirements established by law.

For 2026, the minimum amount exceeds $66,000, although simply owing back taxes is not enough to be covered by this rule. The debt must be legally enforceable, and the IRS must have begun certain formal collection steps.

The rules also spell out what happens when the taxpayer resolves the issue and what exceptions can prevent the passport from being revoked.

What IRS tax status can put a passport at risk

The U.S. State Department can deny or revoke the passports of citizens who have a federal tax debt that is considered seriously delinquent. According to the IRS website, for 2026 the threshold is more than US$66,000, including the federal taxes owed, interest and penalties.

However, for a debt to fall into this category, the following requirements must be met:

Be legally enforceable : the IRS must have legal authority to collect the payment.

Have a formal collection step: the agency must have filed a Notice of Federal Tax Lien and exhausted or allowed to lapse the relevant administrative steps, or issued a levy.

When the State Department can revoke or deny a passport over IRS debt

The process begins when the IRS determines that a taxpayer meets the conditions for seriously delinquent tax debt and notifies the State Department. To inform the taxpayer, the tax agency sends a notice called CP508C to the last known address on file.

Once that certification is made, the State Department can delay or reject a passport application, even if it is a renewal, and it has the authority to revoke an existing passport. On its official page about unpaid federal taxes, the agency warns that it will not issue a U.S. passport while the IRS keeps the certification in place.

In that case, if the person is outside the country, they may receive a limited-validity document that allows them to return directly to the U.S.

The IRS says certain taxpayers are excluded, including those who:

Pay their debt on time under an approved installment plan.

Are complying with an accepted offer in compromise.

Have a pending request for an installment agreement or an offer in compromise.

Are in bankruptcy proceedings.

Have a debt currently deemed uncollectible because of economic hardship.

It is worth noting that if the debt is paid in full, is no longer legally enforceable or no longer meets the definition of seriously delinquent, the IRS must reverse the certification and notify the State Department.