It is a home trick that became popular and that many people have already added to their cleaning routine: spraying vinegar at the entrance of the house. Far from being a baseless fad, this practice has concrete and verifiable benefits.

Why experts recommend it

The secret lies in its composition. Regular vinegar contains acetic acid, a compound with cleaning, deodorizing, and disinfecting properties. That acidity explains most of its household uses and the reason why many natural cleaning specialists point to it as an economical and eco-friendly alternative to industrial chemical products.

Among the advantages that make it advisable are that it is cheap, accessible, and non-toxic for people in the usual amounts used, that it does not leave the harsh chemical residues of other products, and that it is biodegradable.

That is why it has become a frequent ally for those who want to keep home entrances clean without resorting to harsh cleaners.

What it is for

Applied at the entrance of the house, whether on the threshold, the door frame, the steps, or the entryway floor, vinegar serves several practical functions. Among them:

Drive away ants

Keep some insects away

Clean and degrease

Neutralize bad odors

How to apply it correctly

To take advantage of its benefits without damaging surfaces, it is advisable to follow a few simple steps: