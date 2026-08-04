It is a home trick that became popular and that many people have already added to their cleaning routine: spraying vinegar at the entrance of the house. Far from being a baseless fad, this practice has concrete and verifiable benefits.
Why experts recommend it
The secret lies in its composition. Regular vinegar contains acetic acid, a compound with cleaning, deodorizing, and disinfecting properties. That acidity explains most of its household uses and the reason why many natural cleaning specialists point to it as an economical and eco-friendly alternative to industrial chemical products.
Among the advantages that make it advisable are that it is cheap, accessible, and non-toxic for people in the usual amounts used, that it does not leave the harsh chemical residues of other products, and that it is biodegradable.
That is why it has become a frequent ally for those who want to keep home entrances clean without resorting to harsh cleaners.
What it is for
Applied at the entrance of the house, whether on the threshold, the door frame, the steps, or the entryway floor, vinegar serves several practical functions. Among them:
- Drive away ants
- Keep some insects away
- Clean and degrease
- Neutralize bad odors
How to apply it correctly
To take advantage of its benefits without damaging surfaces, it is advisable to follow a few simple steps:
- Prepare the mixture
- Spray the access areas
- Let it sit for a few minutes and wipe it over
- Repeat frequently