The Metropolitan Transportation Authority of New York (MTA) confirmed through its official website that since last Friday, July 10, automatic fines have begun to be applied on two new bus routes.

This measure is part of the Automated Camera Enforcement (ACE) program, which uses cameras installed on vehicles to detect traffic violations while in motion.

The penalties took effect for the M7 and Q10/Q80 bus routes, in Manhattan and Queens.

New automatic fines in New York: which behaviors are penalized

The cameras installed on the buses will detect vehicles that

Drive improperly in bus-only lanes.

Misuse bus lanes.

Block bus stops.

Park illegally double-parked.

How much are these automatic fines

When a violation is recorded, a fine will be issued that can start at 50 dollars and increase to 250 dollars in the event of repeat offenses.

How many buses operate with this system

MTA says the program is active on 63 bus routes and that more than 1,900 are currently equipped with cameras, since the program is in effect across New York’s five boroughs.

How this New York fines system works

According to MTA, when the cameras record a possible violation, the system collects

Video.

Images.

Vehicle license plate information.

Location.

Date and time of the incident.

The information is transmitted to the New York City Department of Transportation (NYCDOT), where city staff reviews the material before processing the violation.