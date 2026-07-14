When traveling to the United States, in many cases it is not enough to have a passport that is valid, since there are other requirements regarding this international identification that authorities and airlines require foreigners to enable the trip.

As a general rule, the country also requires that this travel document have a certain validity period beyond the length of stay and be in excellent physical condition, with its data page complete and legible.

A valid passport is not enough: the condition foreigners must meet in order to travel

For the trip to be possible, one of the requirements imposed on all interested parties is to have a passport with at least 6 extra months of validity counting from the end of the stay.

However, those who are nationals of countries that are part of the “6-month Club” do not have to meet this rule, and only need to present a valid document during their intended stay.

Latin American countries included in the exempt list:

Argentina

Bolivia

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

El Salvador

Guatemala

Haiti

Mexico

Nicaragua

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Dominican Republic

Uruguay

Venezuela

The complete and updated list of countries that do not have to follow this rule can be viewed by clicking here.

Important information everyone should consider about the passport

Another essential point for both citizens and foreigners who want to travel internationally is to present a document in excellent condition.