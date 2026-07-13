The mayor of New York, Zohran Mamdani, announced an initiative that expands job opportunities for millions of residents.

The measure eliminates the cost of public employment entrance exams, a mandatory requirement to access numerous positions within the municipal administration.

What does Mamdani’s new employment benefit consist of?

The new initiative eliminates the fee for public employment entrance exams, a charge that applicants previously had to pay to participate in civil service selection processes.

The decision is part of a strategy to make the civil service more accessible, especially for young people and low-income people, who often give up applying because of the costs associated with the selection process.

Who will be able to access the benefit?

The program will benefit those who want to participate in the public employment competitions organized by the city of New York.

The main requirements include:

Take a civil service exam called by the city.

Meet the specific requirements established for each position .

Respect the registration deadlines set by the authorities.

Each job offer may also require specific conditions related to education, professional experience, or certifications.

How do you sign up for public employment exams in New York?

Interested people should consult the announcements published by the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS), the agency in charge of administering civil service competitions.

There they can find out:

The available vacancies.

The requirements for each position.

The registration dates.

The exam schedule.

The documentation needed to participate.

What types of jobs are covered by these exams?

The civil service exams are used to select candidates for a wide variety of positions within the municipal government.

These include administrative, technical, operational, maintenance, public service, security, health positions, and other permanent jobs distributed across the different agencies of New York City.

Each announcement sets the requirements, exam syllabus, and specific conditions that applicants must meet.

Why is it considered a historic measure?

Until now, applicants had to pay a fee to take the entrance exams, which represented an obstacle for many people interested in working for the city.