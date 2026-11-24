Dee-Ann Kelly lost her home in 2024 in the wildfire that hit Pomonal in the Grampians region of the Australian state of Victoria. She is now rebuilding it with more than 350 tires packed with soil, along with bottles and cans recycled into a home known as an Earthship, according to ABC News Australia.

The fire, sparked by a dry lightning strike, destroyed 45 homes. Kelly escaped with only a few belongings and her pets, and today she has the help of 35 people who came from different places and are working under the direction of a licensed builder.

What Kelly’s rebuilt home is like

The tires are packed with soil and form the walls, along with the bottles and cans. The clay in the plaster comes from the property itself, the sand mostly comes from the area, and straw is used for the interior plaster.

The house sits at ground level and is covered with earth, which helps insulate it. The project reflects a sustainable building trend that has already led a couple to build a 85-square-meter house made with glass bottles.

How Long It Will Take and How Much It Will Cost

The work will take about three months and will cost about the same as a conventional house, builder Martin Freney estimated.

Reusing the tires also offers an environmental solution: Millions are discarded every year in Australia, and on this house they stop being waste and become part of the walls.

A Home Designed to Better Withstand Fires

Martin Freney, who designed and built a dozen Earthships, says these buildings are highly resistant to wildfires because of the earth around them, which acts as a fire barrier.

Two years after the fire, Kelly is trying to build confidence that it is possible to build and survive a fire in the area.