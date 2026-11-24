Astrology says a birth date can offer clues about personality and certain behaviors, including a person’s relationship with money. According to this view, some zodiac signs are more cautious, better at organizing spending and more focused on financial stability than on impulse purchases.

A 2021 Fidelity Investments study explored the relationship between zodiac signs and the financial habits of American couples, with findings that shed light on how these beliefs connect with economic behavior.

Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn: the signs that put financial stability first

In astrology, earth signs are often associated with caution, planning and material security. According to astrologer Susan Miller, Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn share traits tied to stability, responsibility and managing resources. Those qualities help explain why they are often linked to careful money management.

Taurus

Taurus is practical, patient and productive. This sign values stability and material security, and is also interested in possessions, comfort and preserving resources.

Virgo

Virgo is analytical, organized and detail-oriented. Those traits are tied to planning, order and the ability to review every aspect before making a decision. In astrology, this profile is often associated with controlling spending and making budgets.

Capricorn

Discipline and perseverance are two of Capricorn’s most defining traits. This sign stands out for its determination, ability to set goals and focus on long-term projects. For that reason, astrology links it to managing resources and seeking financial stability.

Libra, Sagittarius and Aquarius: findings from a study on saving and money

Beyond each sign’s traditional traits, the Fidelity Investments report examined how zodiac signs relate to couples’ financial habits. The report was based on the 2021 Couples & Money Study and used participants’ birth dates to sort them by sign and compare that information with their answers about household finances.

Among the findings, Libra stands out as one of the signs most closely associated with saving. The report says Libras describe themselves as the zodiac’s savers and tend to take part in household financial decisions.

It also highlights Sagittarius, whose members show a stronger-than-average savings style and a greater willingness to work with their partners on long-term financial decisions.

Aquarius also stands out: most respondents under this sign say they are savers and that their household’s financial situation is excellent or very good.

Meanwhile, Taurus combines a taste for luxury and comfort with a savings-minded approach, while Pisces is often open to talking about investments, savings and estate planning.

As for Capricorn, talking about money is rarely a problem in relationships. The report also says people born under this sign use spending as a way to show their financial achievements.

What the study says about the other zodiac signs

The report also looked at the financial behavior of the other zodiac signs and found differences in how couples spend, save and manage money.