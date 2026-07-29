Millions of Americans are facing dangerous weather on Wednesday as the National Weather Service (NWS) warns of flash flooding, severe thunderstorms, and extreme heat across different parts of the country.

Heavy rain is expected to continue across portions of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, while the South remains under dangerous heat. Forecasters are also tracking severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts in parts of the Southeast and the northern Plains.

Flash flood threat continues across the Northeast

According to the NWS, a slow-moving storm system will bring repeated rounds of showers and thunderstorms across parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and New England.

Flood Watches remain in effect for many communities, with forecasters warning that heavy rainfall could quickly overwhelm roads, streams, and urban drainage systems. Some locations could receive several inches of rain, increasing the risk of life-threatening flash flooding.

Residents are urged to avoid driving through flooded roadways and to monitor local weather alerts throughout the day.

Severe thunderstorms expected in several regions

The greatest risk for damaging wind gusts is forecast across parts of southern Georgia and northern Florida, while additional severe storms with large hail are possible across the northern High Plains. Although the tornado threat is expected to remain low, isolated severe storms could still become dangerous.

Extreme heat remains dangerous in the South

While storms impact the eastern United States, dangerous heat continues across parts of Texas, Oklahoma, and the Desert Southwest.

The Storm Prediction Center also warns that severe thunderstorms may develop this afternoon and evening. Chat GPT | IA

Heat index values could climb above 110°F in some areas, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses. Officials recommend limiting outdoor activities during the hottest hours of the day, staying hydrated, and checking on vulnerable family members and neighbors.

What the NWS recommends

The NWS advises residents in affected areas to:

Stay informed through local forecasts and weather alerts.

Never drive through flooded roads .

Move indoors immediately if thunderstorms approach.

Drink plenty of water and avoid prolonged outdoor activity during extreme heat.

Weather conditions may change rapidly throughout the day, and additional watches or warnings could be issued as the storm system moves across the country.