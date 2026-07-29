Meteorologists at AccuWeather warn about the continuation of storms in the Great Lakes region of the United States toward the end of the week. It is expected to begin spreading southward starting Wednesday night.

From southern Alabama to northern Florida, strong wind gusts and torrential downpours are expected that could disrupt planned outdoor activities, as well as lightning.

Which areas will be affected?

The states with the highest chances of storms on Wednesday will be Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, New York, and some areas of New England. Heavy rainfall is expected in a very short time, something that increases the risk of flooding in certain areas with poor drainage systems or soils with low absorption.

By Thursday, the storm systems will move southeast, and the states under this weather will be Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, North and South Carolina, and northern Florida. In these areas, gusts above 90 km/h, hail, heavy rain, and the formation of supercells can be expected.

On Friday, it will move west, affecting states such as Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, and Texas, with abundant precipitation and strong winds.

What is the forecast for the weekend?

Storms are expected to continue over much of the Great Plains and the south-central United States over the weekend.

On the other hand, the western part of the country will remain under the influence of a heat dome, with temperatures far above normal and an increased risk of wildfires in California and the Southwest.