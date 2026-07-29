The United States is preparing for a week marked by bad weather, with new rounds of strong storms, heavy rains, damaging wind gusts capable of exceeding 60 mph, and flood risk.

After the severe weather in part of the Great Lakes and the northeast of the country, experts expect storm activity to continue throughout the rest of the week in different areas.

Storm alert in the southeast today, Wednesday

According to experts from AccuWeather, the same system that caused heavy rains in the northeast will be responsible for a cold front extending into the southeast today, Wednesday.

This front will favor the development of new storms, which may begin to appear during Wednesday afternoon and persist into the night.

Damaging wind gusts, heavy rains, and frequent lightning are some of the main risks.

In that sense, the greatest threat of severe weather is expected from southern Alabama to northern Florida.

More storms are expected during the rest of the week

The risk of storms will continue over the next few days since, through the weekend, the heat dome located in the center of the country is expected to move toward the southwestern states.

This could create favorable conditions for the development of new storms in the Great Plains.

Thursday

For this day, strong storms are expected from Nebraska to North Dakota. In addition, during the course of the day, severe weather will move east.

Friday

In this case, the risk of severe weather will cover the south, specifically the area extending from eastern Oklahoma to southwestern Tennessee and northwestern Mississippi.

The advice is to always stay alert to weather updates in case there is any major change.