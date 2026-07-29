The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has a specific list for the documentation accepted when traveling by plane. Whether for domestic or international flights, travelers must present a valid ID.

For international travel in the airports of New York, California, and Texas, a valid passport with at least six months of validity remaining must be presented. However, for local flights this is not necessary and there are more options for identification.

New York, California, and Texas prohibit boarding: What documents must be presented to travel within the country?

To board a domestic flight within the United States, passengers age 18 or older must present a TSA-accepted ID at security screening:

Driver’s license or state REAL ID card.

U.S. passport.

U.S. passport card .

Enhanced driver’s license.

Department of Homeland Security trusted traveler card.

Permanent resident card.

U.S. military ID.

TSA ConfirmID: the fee that must be paid by those who do not have a valid document

Starting February 1, 2026, travelers who do not have an accepted ID will be able to use the TSA ConfirmID service to verify their identity.

It costs 45 dollars per passenger and the process must be completed online and paid before the verification is carried out . However, approval is not guaranteed.