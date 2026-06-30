Over the next few days, several areas of the United States will remain under alert for severe storms, heavy rain, and powerful wind gusts, as a combination of an active pattern and a large heat dome.

Experts indicate that throughout this week there will be repeated rounds of storms with lightning, rain, hail, and dangerous winds.

Alert for heavy rain this Tuesday: the affected areas

According to experts at AccuWeather, for today, Tuesday, at least three areas are expected to be at risk from severe weather

From northern Kansas to northern Michigan, where hail, strong wind gusts, and isolated tornadoes could occur.

The southern sector of the High Plains.

The northeastern United States, from southwestern Quebec and southeastern Ontario to the New England coast.

There is also an alert for heavy rain and risk of flash flooding for the rest of the week

In addition to wind and hail, experts warn that storms could bring heavy rain capable of causing flooding in some areas.

The precipitation will occur repeatedly throughout the week as different storm complexes move across the heat dome.

Extremely intense winds for this week

Experts indicate that, as high pressure strengthens during the week, the risk of other storms forming will also increase.

The storms could then generate gusts near 80 mph.

The areas that will remain under alert throughout the week

From Tuesday through the rest of the week, the areas most likely to experience severe weather are those in the central, eastern, and southern parts of the country, where new storm outbreaks may develop as the week progresses