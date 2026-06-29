Keys are part of daily routine, but few people stop to notice a detail that is engraved on almost all of them: a combination of numbers and, in some cases, letters. Although many believe it is simply a mark from the manufacturer, these codes serve a specific function within the lock system.

Far from being a decorative element, the numbering makes it possible to identify the model of the key and its associated lock, making the work of manufacturers and locksmiths easier. In some cases, it can even provide information about the production series or the characteristics of the mechanism.

What do the numbers engraved on keys mean?

On most keys, the numbers correspond to a manufacturer identification code. This makes it possible to recognize the key model and link it to a specific type of lock.

Depending on the manufacturer, the numbering may also indicate:

The key model.

The production series or batch.

Particular characteristics of the locking system.

Useful information for locating replacement parts or making authorized copies when applicable.

What are these codes for and why are they important?

The main function of the engraved numbers is to identify the key and relate it to a specific lock. Thanks to these codes, manufacturers and locksmiths can quickly recognize the system it belongs to and access the corresponding technical information.

Among their main uses are: